Novak Djokovic may have won three of the four Grand Slams this year, but he still feels tennis is in a good spot.

Djokovic emerged victorious in the US Open final last night in New York following an impressive 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 win over Daniil Medvedev. He became the oldest US Open champion as a result and now holds 24 Grand Slam titles — equaling the all-time record set by Margaret Court.

It's all the more impressive given that he's not only 36 years of age, but continues to win titles in 2023 while the rest of the traditional Big Four are either retired, dealing with injury problems or a drop in overall level.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Djokovic was asked about his dominant year — where he notably reached every Grand Slam final with a different opponent in each — and how it compared to previous years where he usually faced a member of the Big Four.

While he acknowledged those rivalries were on another level, he feels his budding rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz is equally important for the sport.

“It’s different because the rivalries I had with these guys were so strong and solid,” Djokovic said in his post-match press conference (via The Tennis Letter). “It was very high probability that I’d face either Roger, Rafa, or Andy in the finals of a Slam for most of those years when we were facing each other at the highest levels.

“Nowadays, that’s different. I don’t mind playing different players in the Slams as long as I win. I did play three epic matches with Alcaraz this year and I think that’s why there’s a discussion and debate on the next rivalry. I said all I needed to say in a positive way about Carlos. I do really mean it. I think it’s great for our sport that we have another very good rivalry.”

Djokovic, however, is not going to play forever despite things seeming that way. Whenever he does call it a day, he feels the sport is in a good place to continue generating interest and hype given the talent that is out there currently.

“I know he [Alcaraz] also has a great rivalry with [Jannik] Sinner,” Djokovic added. “You have [Holger] Rune. Of course, the generation of [Alexander] Zverev, [Stefanos] Tsitsipas, Medvedev. These guys that are still top five and 10 in the world.

“They're great players. … Tennis is still in a good place.”