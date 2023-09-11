Novak Djokovic doesn't seem to have any plans to retire in the near future.

Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam title following an impressive 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final last night. In the process, he equaled Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major titles.

That was despite some moments of tiredness from the Serbian legend during what was a grueling 104-minute second set. However, once Djokovic won the second set, the final was more or less guaranteed in his favor as he continued to showcase why he is undoubtedly the greatest tennis player of all time.

It's all the more impressive considering he only turned 36 a few months ago and has shown no signs of slowing down whatsoever despite the occasional defeat.

While many, like Medvedev, would like to see him retire by now, Djokovic has some bad news — he will be still be on the ATP Tour for quite some time.

“Players come and go. It’ll be the same kind of destiny for me. Eventually, one day, I’ll leave tennis in about 23 or 24 years,” Djokovic joked in his post-match press conference.

While Djokovic was having some fun with his answer, the reality is he'll remain competing for the next couple of years in search of even more Grand Slam titles with the goal eventually being to complete the calendar slam.

In fact, his coach Goran Ivanisevic revealed the 36-year-old's plan was to play in the Olympics taking place in Los Angeles in 2028. That means he could be playing another five years where he would be 41 at the time.

“Novak is planning to play the Olympics in 2028 in LA, I don’t think he will say enough if he wins [his] 25th [Grand Slam],” Ivanisevic was quoted as saying. “He is taking care of every single detail, he is never happy on the court, has a huge drive.”

While things can naturally change in the future, one thing is for sure for Ivanisevic — Novak Djokovic is unlike any other player.

“He's a genius. He's one of kind,” he added (via ATP). “There are not too many people in this world like him sport-wise. This is one of the biggest achievements in sporting history. We're not talking about tennis. We are talking generally in sport.”