Kobe Bryant wasn't the only sports legend that Novak Djokovic shouted out following his US Open victory.

Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam title following a 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev in the final last night in New York.

As a result, he equaled Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major wins, extended his own tally to two above Rafael Nadal's 22, and became the oldest US Open champion in tennis history.

Djokovic's accomplishment at 36 is even more impressive when one considers he was one win over Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon away from going on to win a historic calendar slam.

So how is Djokovic able to continue producing such results at an age when many seem to slow down or retire altogether? For the Serbian superstar, it comes to down to his approach to the game and how he's always looking to reinvent himself.

“In my approach to training, to recovery, to mental training, there's always something that I'm trying to add so I can up my performance and my game at least a few percent,” Djokovic said in his post-match press conference (via The Tennis Letter). “It's a constant process of trying to get better and trying to implement certain things that work for you and finding that formula.

“And when you find it, one of the biggest lessons I've learnt mentally from my career, even if you find a formula that works, it's not a guarantee and actually most likely, it's not going to work next year. You need to reinvent yourself because everyone else does.

“And as a 36-year-old competing with 20-year-olds, I probably need to do it more than I've ever done it in order to keep my body in shape, in order to be able to recover so that I can perform on the highest level consistently, and also mentally and emotionally, keeping the right balance between motivation … and keeping the playfulness and passion for the sport.”

With such a mindset, it's not a surprise that Novak Djokovic continues to win trophies after trophies and going by his and his coach's recent comments, it looks like he'll remain on the ATP Tour for a while.

Djokovic's aforementioned approach to the game and all-round longevity is also akin to that of LeBron James and Tom Brady's as he went on to namedrop them as similar sportsmen who thrive as perfectionists.

“Maybe you can call me a perfectionist,” he added. “I know I’m not the only one. There’s a lot of great champions in different sports that thrive on this kind of approach to perfect themselves.

“… That’s why LeBron James still keeps going at his age, or Tom Brady. Greats like that, that are inspiring. That's basically it. It's a constant evolving process of me trying to implement certain things that will give me an edge over the young guns.”