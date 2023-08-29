Novak Djokovic sure missed the atmosphere of the US Open. The Serbian tennis star took care of business in his first match at Flushing Meadows since 2021, as he easily defeated French Alexandre Muller in the first round of the tournament, 6-0, 6-2, 6-3.

It can be remembered that Novak Djokovic was not able to participate in the 2022 edition of the US Open after getting barred from entry into the United States over COVID-19 vaccination issues.

“Well, I knew it was going to be a late night for me, late start of the match,” Djokovic said after his victory (h/t ESPN News Services). “Nevertheless, I mean, I was excited to go out on the court. I didn't care if I started after midnight because I was looking forward to this moment for a few years, to be out on the biggest stadium in our sport, the loudest stadium in our sport, playing the night session,” the tennis legend added.

Without Djokovic on the field, Carlos Alcaraz ended up winning the 2022 US Open, a title that he is trying to defend this year,

Djokovic, of course, isn't a stranger to success in the US Open. He has won it a total of three times in 2011, 2015, and 2018. Since the last time he won it, Djokovic reached the Round of 16 three times and the Finals once, losing to Daniil Medvedev in 2021.

After his win over Muller, Djokovic, who received a warm welcome from the US Open crowd in his highly anticipated comeback, will next face Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain in the second round this Tuesday.