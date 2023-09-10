The ATP rankings will look very different once the US Open concludes on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic will be seeking his 24th Grand Slam title when he takes on Daniil Medvedev in the final. It is notably a rematch of the 2021 final where Medvedev emerged victorious to win his first-ever Grand Slam.

Djokovic wouldn't play the following year due to his vaccination stance, but having returned to the tournament this year, it's only fitting that the final showcase will be against the opponent he last played in New York two years ago.

But how will the result affect the rankings and how many points will both players earn? What about former defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and how far will he fall in the rankings points-wise? Here's a look at how the ATP rankings will be affected following the conclusion of the US Open.

For starters, Djokovic will become the new No. 1 regardless of the result when the rankings update on Monday. The Serbian legend guaranteed his place back at the summit following his opening-round win over Alexandre Muller at the US Open.

That meant the further he went along the tournament, the further behind Alcaraz would be given that the Spaniard was the defending champion with 2,000 points to defend. Djokovic, meanwhile, had no points to defend since as aforementioned, he wasn't allowed to play at the US Open last year.

As a result, he has currently earned 1,200 points which sees his present tally of 9,795 points increase to 10,995 points. Should he defeat Medvedev, he will earn 2,000 points which puts him at 11,795 points.

Alcaraz started the tournament as the No. 1-ranked player with 9,815 points and given that he only made the semifinals, he'll be on 8,535 points in the No. 2 spot once the rankings get updated on Monday.

That means he'll either lag 2,460 points behind Djokovic if the latter finishes as a runner up or as many as 3,260 points if the latter wins his fourth US Open crown. Considering the Spaniard held the smallest of 20-point leads over Djokovic going into Flushing Meadows, that's a massive difference in just two weeks.

But let's not forget about Medvedev either.

Although many were shocked that he defeated Alcaraz, it really shouldn't come as that much of a surprise either given his all-round ability and preference to play on hard courts.

Medvedev will still remain No. 3 regardless of the result. But having started the tournament at 6,260 points, he has since earned 1,020 points given that he finished in the round of 16 last year. As a result, his current live tally is 7,280 points which could increase to 8,080 should he win a second US Open title.

In the process, he would be just 455 points behind Alcaraz which will make the final events of the 2023 season really interesting leading up to the ATP Finals in Turin.

The other notable changes in the top 20 sees Stefanos Tsitsipas rising two places back to No. 5 with just 35 points gained. Andrey Rublev didn't earn any points since he finished in the quarterfinal stage again, but also rose two places to No. 6.

Canadian Open winner Jannik Sinner dropped 180 points and a place down to No. 7 after exiting in the round of 16 to Alexander Zverev. Taylor Fritz rose to No. 8 after reaching the last eight and earning 350 points while Casper Ruud dropped down four places after losing 1,155 points following a disappointing second-round exit to China's Zhang Zhizhen.

Zverev rose two spots to No. 10 after exiting in the quarterfinals to Alcaraz and gaining 360 points in the process while Russia's Karen Khachanov dropped four places to No. 15 after losing 710 points thanks to his first-round exit.

Finally, rising American tennis star and beaten semifinalist Ben Shelton will rise 28 spots to a career-high No. 19 after earning 720 points to take his tally to 1,735 points.

After an inspired run in New York where he became the youngest American to reach the last four since Andy Roddick in 2002, Shelton eventually exited after being beaten in straight sets by Djokovic. He holds the same number of points as Grigor Dimitrov who dropped down a place to No. 20 despite earning 45 points after reaching the third round.

Here is how the top 20 of the ATP rankings will look when they get updated on Monday:

Ranking Player Points 1 Djokovic 11,795 if he wins US Open, 10,995 if he doesn't 2 Alcaraz 8,535 3 Medvedev 7,280 if he wins US Open, 8,080 if he doesn't 4 Rune 4,710 5 Tsitsipas 4,615 6 Rublev 4,515 7 Sinner 4,465 8 Fritz 3,955 9 Ruud 3,560 10 Zverev 3,030 11 Tiafoe 2,690 12 De Minaur 2,685 13 Paul 2,660 14 Auger-Aliassime 2,340 15 Khachanov 2,135 16 Hurkacz 2,035 17 Norrie 1,985 18 Musetti 1,925 19 Shelton 1,735 20 Dmitrov 1,735

Outside the top 20, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka moved up nine places to No. 40. Andy Murray, meanwhile, lost 45 points and dropped four places to No. 41 after losing to Dimitrov in the round of 64.