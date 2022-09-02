For several minutes, Rafael Nadal was laying motionless on the tennis court at the US Open with blood streaming from his nose. It wasn’t because of a tennis ball to the face from his opponent, but something of his own doin after his racket ricocheted off the floor to his face with ferocity.

Watch the troubling scene that left Rafa Nadal incapacitated at the US Open below:

Rafael Nadal had himself a self-inflicted mishap on the court that led him to a bleeding nose 😲 (via @usopen)pic.twitter.com/I82bEL721A — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 2, 2022

But just as the Spaniard has done so throughout his career that’s now spanned over two decades, he stayed resilient and managed to seal his victory against Italian Fabio Fognini, 3-1.

🚨 RAFAEL NADAL WINS 🚨 After losing the first set and having an on-court accident, Nadal still manages to own 3 straight sets to advance to the next round. 👏 (via @usopen)pic.twitter.com/njuisDNHI0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 2, 2022

Nadal spoke out on the incident after the match. The four-time US Open winner was in high spirits despite having bandages all over his nose thanks to the comeback victory against Fognini. Rafa revealed that he went numb for a bit but was able to regain his composure as the trainer attended to his cut. He even joked that perhaps he deserved the punishment after playing so poorly to start off the match. Nadal fell in the first set, 6-2.

Via rafaelnadalfans.com:

“I lost little bit the – I don’t know how to say in English – but a little bit of the feeling of my head. It’s about being a little bit out of the world. I don’t know, seems like it is not broken. I am not sure yet. I don’t know. I think it’s getting bigger and bigger.”

“That’s just a shock, in some way I deserved it [for] playing that bad for a while (laughter). No, I’m joking.”

Rafael Nadal more than made up for his ghastly start with an utter domination of Fognin in the next three sets. Hopefully, the issue becomes nothing more than a viral moment with Rafa staying healthy as he progresses through the US Open.