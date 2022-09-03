New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was all of us while watching the third-round showdown between Serena Williams and Ajla Tomljanović in the 2022 US Open.

Barkley was engaged and locked in throughout the match, as he couldn’t even take his eyes off the game. He was so focused that he also couldn’t stop his body from moving and reacting to every hit from the opposing sides.

The Giants star knew how important every hit was, especially with Williams’ retiring after her US Open stint.

Saquon Barkley is all of us watching Serena Williams 😬 (via @usopen)pic.twitter.com/l6ZNDOirKf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 3, 2022

Serena Williams fought really hard in the contest, and it’s no surprise Saquon Barkley was so thrilled with the match. The 40-year-old tennis great dropped the opening set, but she battled back in the second set to force a decider.

Unfortunately, Williams ended up losing and bowing out of the US Open tournament.

Still, it was one hell of a fight that deserved a lot of praise. Barkley–like many Americans and fans of Williams–may have been hoping for a different outcome that what transpired on Friday, but truth be told, Serena has nothing left to prove.

Williams’ career is already cemented, and while concluding her career with a title win would have been a storybook ending, the way she played and defied the odds is already equally fitting of a legend.

Several fans and athletes also paid tribute to Serena after the US Open loss. Meanwhile, Barkley reacted to his viral video and shared how he is just watching the GOAT work.