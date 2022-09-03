After a long and storied career, Serena Williams’ tennis career is coming to an end. The legendary women’s champion steps away from the game as the greatest women’s champion and arguably one of the greatest to ever do it, period. She’s done everything in the sport, and she did it with her family by her side.

It’s not a surprise, then, that Serena Williams made sure to shout out her sister Venus in her interview. After her US Open loss, Serena had a powerful message for her sister while looking at her dead in the eye. It was a heartwarming moment that showcases the bond between the sisters. (via Philip Lewis)

“I wouldn’t be Serena if it wasn’t for Venus”. Such a short and simple line, yet it holds so much weight. The Williams sisters are one of the greatest sibling duos to dominate a sport, and they did it both against each other and together. Their greatness elevated each other to heights no one has ever reached before.

The accolades speak for themselves: as a duo, Serena and Venus Williams won a bunch of titles. 22 titles, 14 of them Grand Slam event wins. Three Olympic medals. Those are numbers that players dream about, and these two did it together. That’s not even mentioning the gargantuan trophy case the sisters share with their individual accolades.

Now, Serena Williams enters a new phase in her career. The tennis legend has long been open on wanting to experience being a mother full-time. Whatever it is that she decides to do, we are certain Serena will succeed in them.