Serena Williams gets showered with love by Twitter after gutsy final match at US Open

One of the greatest to ever step foot on a tennis court is finally hanging up her sneakers for good. Serena Williams announced way before the start of the US Open that she’ll be retiring after the New York tournament. Fans eagerly anticipated Williams’ performance, wanting to see how far she can go in her last go-around.

Unfortunately, Serena Williams’ swan song came to an end in the third round, when she was eliminated by the Aussie Ajla Tomljanović. Despite the loss, though, Williams had one hell of a gutsy performance, taking the match to the third set despite losing the first one. That heart and determination is what made Serena arguably the greatest to ever do it.

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who wasn’t mesmerized by Serena’s incredible final game. Many were simply in awe of the legend’s tenacity, pressing on despite being visibly exhausted.

Heart of a champion right there, again. The greatness just pours out of her. She’s giving us another thrill ride. Serena Williams is incredible. — stan verrett (@stanverrett) September 3, 2022

Just keeps swinging. What a legend https://t.co/xMc93qpirV — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 3, 2022

Some fans also had a little fun with Serena Williams’ incredible final game, saying that only her would try her hardest in what was essentially her final day on the job.

to whoever is employing me on my last day before retirement: i promise you i’m not gonna try anywhere close to as hard as serena is trying on her last day before retirement — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) September 3, 2022

man. shoutout to serena. but when i retire there’s no way i’m putting in three hours of work on my final day. — alex (@steven_lebron) September 3, 2022

In the end though, there was a massive outpouring of support for the legendary Serena Williams after her US Open loss. Many told their stories of how the American superstar inspired generations of women to pursue their craft.

I first watched Serena play in 1998 on our family television when I was 12. I’m now 35 and watched her play countless times since. It’s difficult to imagine a world without Serena Williams winning on a tennis court somewhere. We really all have been blessed to witness her career. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) September 3, 2022

Love you forever and always @serenawilliams! Thank you for all the amazing times you have gifted us and being an inspiration and role model all throughout my childhood and helping me get to who I am today. Truly the GOAT, trailblazer and my forever hero no matter what❤️ pic.twitter.com/vTYu3ADPLn — Cincinnati and New York to go❤️ (@Vee16Queen) September 3, 2022

Serena, thank you for teaching us that any and everything is possible. We love you. Your talent, your presence, your grit, your grace, your heart. We love you. Your legacy is forever. — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) September 3, 2022

When you think about Tennis as a sport, one of the first names to come to mind is Serena Williams. She's the reason many started following the sport, the reason many women play the sport today. An absolute inspiration. Enjoy retirement, #Serena. 💕#USOpen pic.twitter.com/7OyQPIDw4G — Biola Solace-Chukwu (@Beeorlicious) September 3, 2022

no I’m so grateful for you serena😭 for all the joy & amazing memories you have given me, when the excitement of watching you was all i had in dark times. i’m so grateful i can say i got to witness & be a fan of the greatest fighter & player this sport has ever seen. ilysm🥹🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/VpZwcq3hoq — nabald | 22💜 (@andys_murray) September 3, 2022

My fiancée is sitting in front of the TV weeping right now. “I don’t know why I’m crying,” she said. “I don’t even like tennis.” That’s what Serena did over two decades. She was so good, so captivating that she made people who never even thought about the sport care deeply. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 3, 2022

Serena Williams’ career has been one hell of a journey, filled with multiple accolades and honors. US Open, Wimbledon, French Open. You name it, Williams has probably won at least two of those events in her career. We wish Serena well in the next chapter of her career. (via ClutchPoints)