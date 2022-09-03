fbpx
Serena Williams gets showered with love by Twitter after gutsy final match at US Open

One of the greatest to ever step foot on a tennis court is finally hanging up her sneakers for good. Serena Williams announced way before the start of the US Open that she’ll be retiring after the New York tournament. Fans eagerly anticipated Williams’ performance, wanting to see how far she can go in her last go-around.

Unfortunately, Serena Williams’ swan song came to an end in the third round, when she was eliminated by the Aussie Ajla Tomljanović. Despite the loss, though, Williams had one hell of a gutsy performance, taking the match to the third set despite losing the first one. That heart and determination is what made Serena arguably the greatest to ever do it.

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who wasn’t mesmerized by Serena’s incredible final game. Many were simply in awe of the legend’s tenacity, pressing on despite being visibly exhausted.

Some fans also had a little fun with Serena Williams’ incredible final game, saying that only her would try her hardest in what was essentially her final day on the job.

In the end though, there was a massive outpouring of support for the legendary Serena Williams after her US Open loss. Many told their stories of how the American superstar inspired generations of women to pursue their craft.

Serena Williams’ career has been one hell of a journey, filled with multiple accolades and honors. US Open, Wimbledon, French Open. You name it, Williams has probably won at least two of those events in her career. We wish Serena well in the next chapter of her career. (via ClutchPoints)

