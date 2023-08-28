Holger Rune was not looking particularly healthy after his loss to Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon. He failed to secure any wins during the hard court season as well. But, a lot of fans still thought that he would make a big impact during the US Open. All of those hopes were put to an immediate halt when Roberto Carballes Baena started wiping the floor with the Danish prodigy.

A large issue that Holger Rune points out is that two ATP schedulers were giving him the worst courts. He was assigned to Court 5 during his US Open matchup against Roberto Carballes Baena. The Danish star was placed in between three other courts that were loud and had fans, who were watching different matches, cheering for various players. This unsettled Rune and he spoke out after the match.

All of these issues combined meant that the fourth-best tennis player in the world was uncomfortable with his allocation. From the jump, his performance was noticeably different in the worst way possible as Roberto Carballes Baena got the first set. Holger Rune would keep up in the second set and win it but that was the most he could do. He then lost the match and his grand slam hopes for the year.

Fans had a lot of various reactions to his US Open loss.

“As seed #4, he didn't like to be scheduled to court n.º 5. It's an odd way of showing his grievance though,” a fan wrote about Rune's allocation outburst.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As seed #4, he didn't like to be scheduled to court n.º 5. It's an odd way of showing his grievance though. — Carlos Loureiro (@cgloureiro) August 28, 2023

Some even argued that Baena had a huge court advantage in the US Open, “It is an upset but not a huge surprise. Roberto is a gritty player and he already has a win over Holger. This surface is still Holger's weakest.”

It is an upset but not a huge surprise. Roberto is a gritty player and he already has a win over Holger. This surface is still Holger weakest. — OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@OrvilleLloyd) August 28, 2023

Will he be able to bounce back and contest Carlos Alcaraz?