At 43 years old, there isn't a lot of time left for Venus Williams to keep playing tennis. And Tuesday night was likely her final chance to make a statement at the US Open but in her 24th career appearance in the Big Apple, the seven-time Grand Slam winner failed to impress.

Venus was handed her worst defeat ever in Flushing Meadows, losing 6-1, 6-0 to Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen. Following the match, which lasted a mere 73 minutes, Williams spoke out on what went wrong in one of her most forgettable performances to date and also made sure to praise Minnen for outplaying her.

Via Tennis.com:

“My preparation was definitely minimal. But I don't think that it necessarily affected the bulk of my performance,” Williams told press. “I think there are just shots where my footwork wasn't really there. A lot of backhands I missed where my feet just weren't there. That's normal when you don't spend a lot of time on the court.

“But I really have to give credit to her. It was just incredible, honestly.”

But despite the loss, the fans still showed Venus Williams no shortage of love and she was incredibly appreciative:

“It was really great to hear the support. I know the fans have been here for me forever, so that’s fantastic to still have that support even more than ever,” said Williams, the oldest player in the field. “So it’s a beautiful thing, and I love the Open.”

Venus won the US Open in back-to-back years in 2000 and 2001. When asked what her next step could be, Williams refused to say if she'll keep playing or retire. It's very clear that she doesn't have much left, though.

Venus is currently ranked No. 410 on the WTA Tour.