The US Open announced the wild card entries into this year's women's draw, with a pair of former World No. 1's highlighting the group. Venus Williams and Carolina Wozniacki each earned wild card spots in the tournament, which begins on Aug. 28.

It will be Williams' 24th appearance in the US Open, extending her record for most appearances by any man or woman in the Open Era. A two-time US Open champion, Williams will be the oldest player in the women's draw at the age of 43. She's lost in the first round of the tournament in each of her last two appearances.

Williams has played in six tournaments this year, winning a total of three matches. She recently won her first-round match against Veronika Kudermetova at the Western & Southern Open on Monday. Her second-round match is slated to be played Wednesday afternoon.

Wozniacki is playing in her first Grand Slam since the 2020 Australian Open. She retired from tennis after the tournament but announced her comeback in June. She's played in two tournaments since her return. Wozniacki is a one-time major champion, winning the 2018 Australian Open. She was twice runner-up at the US Open, losing in the final in 2009 and 2014.

While they are both a long shot to win the tournament, both Venus Williams and Carolina Wozniacki will surely garner attention during their matches. It could very well be Williams' last hurrah at a Grand Slam, meaning the American crowd will hope to give her added motivation.

The main draw will be revealed on Aug. 24.