World No. 5 and US Open contender Casper Ruud just landed on the wrong end of ATP history on Wednesday. With Ruud's shocking 4-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-0, 2-6 loss to China's Zhang Zhizhen, the latter became the first Chinese player to topple an ATP Top 5 player in 50 years, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Zhang Zhizhen knocked out World No. 5 Casper Ruud at the US Open. He is the first Chinese player to defeat an ATP Top-5 player since 1973 when the rankings were introduced. pic.twitter.com/zXZAHJerpL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 31, 2023

It seemed Casper Ruud was on the verge of advancing to the third round of the 2023 US Open after he dominated Zhang in the fourth set, 6-0. The fifth and deciding set was a complete reversal of fortune. The unheralded Zhang routed Ruud 6-2 and advanced to the next round.

Ruud was on the verge of winning his first Grand Slam when he reached the final of this year's French Open. However, Novak Djokovic won his 23rd Grand Slam with a three-set victory over Ruud. The latter lost to another legend, Rafael Nadal, in the 2022 French Open final.

Casper Ruud's two most recent major tournaments have been a disappointment. Ruud lost to Liam Broady in the second round of Wimbledon several weeks ago. Despite the setback, Ruud expressed his fondness for Wimbledon.

“It's just difficult. But I'm going to keep trying. I have a goal, of course, in my career to try to do well here. It didn't happen this year. I'll come back. I honestly love coming here. It's such a special place,” Ruud said.

Regrettably, Ruud's string of bad luck continued when he lost to current World No. 67 Zhang Zhizhen at the US Open Wednesday. It's unfortunate Ruud lost in the fifth set after winning the fourth set in dominant fashion.

Bigger things are in store for Zhang as he advances to the next found of the US Open. As for Casper Ruud, it's back to the old drawing board.