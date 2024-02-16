An in-depth look at Bronny James' most recent performance for USC basketball in the Trojans' victory over Utah on Thursday.

USC basketball has endured its share of ups and downs in 2023-24. Bronny James has commanded plenty of attention, but he's also been inconsistent. However, the Trojans defeated Utah by a final score of 68-64 on Thursday. So how did Bronny James look in the victory?

Bronny played fairly well in his 20 minutes of action. He scored seven points and added three rebounds and three assists. James went 2-4 on his field goal attempts and 1-3 from beyond the arc. At the free throw line, he went a perfect 2-2.

Additionally, Bronny contributed one blocked shot and one steal. One important note is that James had no turnovers in the victory. For the most part, he's done a good job of taking care of the ball throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

Bronny James' basketball future

Overall, he's shown signs of being a reliable ball-handler and smart decision-maker on the floor. It would not be surprising to see Bronny James have a nice career as a guard in the NBA. The question is whether or not he can become a reliable scorer.

He's currently averaging just under six points per outing. James is shooting 36.2 percent from the field and 27.5 percent from deep. He is able to get to the rim, but finding consistency on his shot will be of the utmost importance moving forward.

It needs to be remembered that Bronny James is dealing with no shortage of pressure. When you are LeBron James' son, that is to be expected.

Rumors are constantly swirling about Bronny potentially declaring for the NBA Draft following the 2023-24 season. And if he does declare, some people around the NBA world believe LeBron will follow Bronny to whichever team he ends up with.

But Bronny James is currently trying to focus on playing for USC basketball. Finishing the season on a high note will be crucial for Bronny if he is indeed planning to enter the draft.

It will be intriguing to see how James performs moving forward following his respectable effort against Utah.