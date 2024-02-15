Rumors of LeBron James leaving the Lakers have been floating around for awhile now, and Bronny James' pending draft decision is resulting in these rumors picking up steam.

While the Los Angeles Lakers appear to have begun to turn things around heading into the All-Star break, there have been rumors swirling around LeBron James' future with the team for the past few weeks. After the Golden State Warriors were revealed to have tried to make a trade for James ahead of the trade deadline, the status of LeBron's son, Bronny James, has become even more important for teams across the league.

Bronny is taking part in his first collegiate basketball season with USC, and he could conceivably declare for the 2024 NBA Draft and find his way to the league next year. With LeBron's status already up in the air, reports are swirling that suggest teams are keeping a very close eye on Bronny, especially if the James duo does decide that they want to team up in the NBA.

“Not only are rival executives increasingly convinced that James might want out, but they’re also focused on the Bronny James factor, which continues to loom large. James has been talking for years now about the dream scenario of playing with his oldest son who, if he chooses, can leave USC this summer and enter the draft. The idea, then, is that any team that wants to up its chances of landing James should make it a priority to go after Bronny first.” – Sam Amick, Anthony Slater, & Jovan Buha, The Athletic

Could LeBron James and Bronny James actually team up in the NBA?

LeBron has made it clear that he wants to play with Bronny in the NBA, but actually making that happen is going to be easier said than done. Further complicating matters was the cardiac arrest that Bronny suffered this past summer that threw his basketball timeline into whack. What initially seemed like an easy decision to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft isn't as simple anymore.

However, with LeBron clearly intent on playing with Bronny, it makes his status one worth watching, because a team could conceivably draft him pretty early in an effort to get LeBron to team up with him. We are still a long way away from this happening, but considering how teams are keeping track of Bronny, it looks like LeBron may actually follow through on his plan of leaving the Lakers to team up with his son.