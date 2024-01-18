Bronny James broke out of his slump on Wednesday against Arizona.

The USC basketball team hasn't come close to meeting expectations for this season so far, but they had an opportunity to pick up a potential season-changing victory on Wednesday night. The Trojans went on the road to take on #12 Arizona basketball, and pulling off the upset in that game would've been massive. Unfortunately for USC, they were not able to get the job done, and the Wildcats took down the Trojans 82-67. USC is now 8-10 on the year.

A big reason why USC basketball was supposed to be so good this season was their star-studded freshman class that includes LeBron James' son, Bronny James. James had been in a bit of a slump heading into Wednesday's game against Arizona, but he ended up having a good game. James finished with 11 points on 5-11 shooting and he also had six rebounds and five assists. USC head coach Andy Enfield was impressed.

“Without Boogie and Isaiah, our two primary lead guards, Bronny has done a nice job of being the primary ballhandler when he’s in the game and defending at a pretty good level,” Andy Enfield said after the game, according to an article from ESPN. “I thought he started out very well tonight and we just need him to keep improving.”

Life has been tough for USC lately because of injuries, and that certainly isn't helping them turn the season around. The Trojans didn't get the win against Arizona, but Enfield was still happy with how his shorthanded team played.

“I was proud of our guys,” Enfield continued. “They competed they played hard. We made some mistakes, but we we outplayed Arizona in certain areas of the game and they outplayed us in certain areas of the game.”

First thing is first, USC needs to get healthy if they are going to turn things around. This team at full strength has shown flashes of being a good team, but at this point, a tournament run seems out of reach, but you never know. The Trojans will be back in action on Saturday on the road against Arizona State.