LeBron James wasn’t happy with a double dribble call on his son Bronny.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James left the court rather quickly after LA's win over the Dallas Maverick on Wednesday. The reason was so he could catch some of the USC basketball game in which his son Bronny James was playing.

The elder James was two rebounds and assists each away from a triple-double as he finished with 25 points in a 127-110 Laker win. He spoke to reporters after the game but had one eye on the USC game.

Though the Trojans dropped their third consecutive game in an 82-67 defeat to Arizona, Bronny James played fairly well with Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant in attendance. He made his first three shots and finished with 11 points, six assists and five rebounds.

A talking point for Lebron James during the game was a controversial double dribble called on his son. The younger James was called for it early in the second half and his father had a simple reaction to it, posting the clip on his Instagram story with the caption “MAN WHAT!! 🤦🏾‍♂️ 🤦🏾‍♂️ .”

Bronny James, USC hitting a wall

USC basketball has not lived up to expectations and perhaps James is taking a bit longer to round into form than the Trojans might like. Granted, he did not make his debut until a month into the season after suffering cardiac arrest in July.

It's hard to ignore the numbers though and James hasn’t shown a ton of improvement throughout his first 10 games. In the three games before Wednesday's loss to Arizona, James failed to make a shot from the field, scoring two points in a three-game span in which he played 60 total minutes.

It was good to see a bounceback performance for James on Wednesday, but he'll need a lot more consistency and some steady improvement if he wants to see his draft stock rise. It is unclear what the plan is for Bronny James after his freshman season at USC, but the NBA won’t give him a free ride because he's the son of basketball royalty.

That may help his stock a bit, but Bronny James will have to earn his NBA roster spot.