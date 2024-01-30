USC basketball coach Andy Enfield is confident his team can get better amid a slump.

USC basketball coach Andy Enfield is feeling the stress that comes with losing. The coach is being honest about the pressure to win amidst a tough slump for his young and talented Trojans ball club.

“Well I think you always feel pressure when you lose, no one likes to lose,” Enfield stated, per On3. “Our players don’t like it, the coaches don’t like it and the fans don’t like it. So it’s yeah, there’s pressure to win every game you play. Certainly, when you have some adversity, it makes it a little harder, and you’ve got to fight through that.”

USC basketball is undergoing a very frustrating season. The team is 8-12, despite having freshmen phenoms Isaiah Collier and Bronny James. The team has lost five in a row, including double-digit defeats to UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, since 1994. That’s 29, 30 years ago. So I’ve been in this game off and on a long time. I’ve seen five-game losing streaks, I’ve seen five-game winning streaks,” Enfield added. “We’ve had a lot of those here. We’ve had winning streaks. When things don’t go your way, you’ve got to try to figure it out and keep improving. That’s why we love our team, because they keep a positive attitude, and they’re trying to get better.”

USC basketball's next chance to get better is Thursday against Oregon. The Trojans are currently last in the Pac-12 conference with a 2-7 mark. The team has to put together some wins immediately to get itself out of the conference basement. USC is heading to the Big Ten conference after this season, along with UCLA, Oregon and Washington.

USC and Oregon tip off at 10:30 Eastern on Thursday.