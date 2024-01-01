The Lakers star took to social media to convey his thoughts.

This was a big weekend for many teams across college basketball as conference play finally tipped-off. For the USC Trojans, they ventured up north for games against Oregon and Oregon State. Bronny James is still getting up to game speed for USC as he made his return to the court this month following a cardiac scare. He had his best game of the season so far against Oregon State on Saturday, prompting a surge of reactions including one from his dad, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

His rhythm is starting to return to form after the layoff. Great showing tonight Young 🤴🏾. Oh still on mins restriction too. https://t.co/UT5VIYVKat — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 31, 2023

USC did end up losing the game, 86-70, against Oregon State, but Bronny James finished with 15 points, one rebound, three assists and one steal in 20 minutes of play. He shot 6-11 from the field, 2-6 from three point range and he knocked down his only free throw.

James made his NCAA debut on Dec. 10 against Long Beach State. He finished that game with four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one blocked shot in 16 minutes. He's played in five games for USC so far and has been averaging 7.0 points per game, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 46.2 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 71.4 percent shooting from the free throw line.

James has long been considered to be a one and done prospect in college basketball. His dad LeBron James has often spoke about wanting to play at least one season as a teammate of his in the NBA. James is eligible of the NBA Draft following this season when LeBron has a player option on his contract.