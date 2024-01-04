Isaiah Collier and Bronny James would make LeBron James proud.

The apple really does not fall far from the tree. LeBron James has gifted his sons with elite athleticism and an insanely good basketball arsenal. Both of them have now been putting them into display. The latest was when Bronny James showed an insane level of verticality when the USC basketball program led by Isaiah Collier faced off against Cal.

The USC basketball squad is showing an elite level of team chemistry. Isaiah Collier saw a cutting Bronny James on the fastbreak and immediately attracted two defenders toward him. This freed up James who went up with some huge hops for the alley-oop dunk just like LeBron James, via SportsCenter.

ISAIAH COLLIER TO BRONNY JAMES 😤 pic.twitter.com/dw7dKDr875 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2024

This brought all the momentum towards the Trojans. Kobe Johnson would light up and as of the moment has an astounding all-around game with 14 points, five dimes, and six boards. Boogie Ellis was also putting up big numbers by scoring 15 points and dropping five assists. Collier, on the other hand, was on floor general duties. His elite passing got the USC basketball squad eight dimes while also scoring 13 points.

Meanwhile, James was more than just a one-highlight player. He also racked up eight points in this game so far. There is a lot of time left on the clock and Cal will definitely want to make a run to notch a win. But, this Trojans squad looks ready to break even in their record. After all, a tough squad at Stanford awaits them in their next game. A win here would definitely give them a much-needed confidence boost.