What Isaiah Collier told Bronny James ahead of Pac-12 play.

The USC Trojans are set to tip-off Pac-12 Conference play after an uneven non conference schedule. The Trojans finished their non conference schedule with a record of 6-5 and not ranked after starting the season on the AP Top 25 poll. USC did get an emotional boost though with the debut of Bronny James who returned to the court following a cardiac scare. While James is still getting up to the speed of the college game, teammate Isaiah Collier had a little advice for his fellow freshman as the USC Trojans headed into their matchup against the Oregon Ducks as per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“Knowing everything he's been through, I feel like he [has handled the] experience great,” Collier said. “[James has] been around practice, learned a lot. I feel like he's only going to get better. We told him he needs to shoot the ball more when he's open.”

Bronny James has played in three games so far for the USC Trojans at a little over 16 minutes per game. He's been averaging 5.0 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 33.3 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.

As of publication, the USC was trailing Oregon in their Pac-12 opener, 51-41 in the second half. James had three points on 1-2 shooting, three rebounds, two steals and two fouls. James has been talked about as being a possible one and done player as his dad LeBron James has made it clear he wants to play at least one season with his son as teammates in the NBA.