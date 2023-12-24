James should be able to enhance his draft status while playing at USC

There are so many questions for Bronny James to answer as the 2023-24 college basketball season plays out.

The son of LeBron James is clearly one of the most physically talented players in college basketball, but that's really not the issue. James has played just 3 games for head coach Andy Enfield of the USC Trojans thus far in the season. He is on a minutes restriction following the cardiac arrest he suffered during the offseason.

The younger James is clearly feeling much better and has been given the go-ahead to participate during his freshman season, but there may be some hesitation to his game as a result of the event — no matter what is said.

The 19-year-old has to show how he fits in with his teammates and what kind of contribution he can make as the season moves along. It's a matter of turning his all-around game into production.

The key factor is that he needs to develop his offensive game. James can't play like his brilliant father, but he does see the court quite well and is also a solid defensive player. If he can develop into a solid scorer, it will enhance his draft status.

Through his first 3 games with the Trojans, the 6-4 guard is averaging 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and playing 16 minutes per game.

Bronny James initial draft projections

While he not truly established himself at the college level, scouts know that James has the talent to play at the next level, and the early projections have him being drafted as high as the No. 10 spot in next summer's NBA Draft.

Kyle Irving of The Sporting News has said that James could be drafted anywhere from the late teens to the early 20s. He also said that while those are the estimates that he has heard, he believes that James could develop into a better prospect and could go higher.

Jonathon Givony of ESPN had projected James as a potential No. 10 pick in the draft nearly a year ago. After his first few games, Givony is impressed with the youngster's defensive ability as well as his ability to get over screens, play effectively in one-on-one situations and cover ground on the court.

Givony assessed James after his first college game.

“He is still figuring out where to be in USC's schemes, and gave up a costly blow by in overtime that led to a dunk, but overall he looked far ahead of expectations as a freshman playing his first college basketball game.”

Bronny James strengths

James has the kind of quick hands and quick feet that should make him a tough defensive player at the next level. He understands how to jump into the passing lanes and make steals, and because he has superb athletic ability, he demonstrates excellent range that allows him to swoop in to make plays.

James is a good rebounder for his size, and he has shown a willingness to crash the defensive glass.

He is a good ball handler who will find pen teammates with both hard passes and lobs.

One of the questions he will have to answer this season is his development as a shooter. If he shows he can knock down the open 3, his path to a higher first-round pick is quite likely to develop.

The LeBron factor

LeBron James has done it all throughout his career and really has nothing left to prove. He will turn 39 shortly before New Year, and while he still loves to compete and play, it is the thought of playing with his son that keeps him going.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” James said. “Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him,” he said. “. . . But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.”

James has gone on to clarify that he wants to play with his son, and he has said that he will be with his son next year. There's no doubt he can still play and dominate. James is averaging 25.2 points with 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while connecting on 54.0 percent of his shots from the field for the Lakers.

In order to have LeBron James on their team, an NBA team may be willing to draft Bronny James and get that huge bonus.