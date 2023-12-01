Bronny James will be returning to the USC basketball team soon, and Andy Enfield and Boogie Ellis can't wait.

This college basketball season is one of the most highly-anticipated years in recent memory for USC basketball fans. The Trojans signed one of the best recruiting classes in the country last year that included the #1 player in the country, Isaiah Collier, and the son of LeBron James, five-star Bronny James. This team is loaded with young talent, but we haven't seen them at full strength yet because of James' cardiac arrest incident. Thankfully, he has made a speedy recovery, and he is set to return to the USC basketball team soon.

Bronny James was cleared by his doctors to make a full return to basketball, and he should be back at USC basketball practice next week. The college basketball world has been waiting to see James play with the Trojans, and they won't have to wait much longer. Everyone is excited for his USC debut, especially his coaches and teammates.

“He’s a great athlete, and we don’t anticipate it being that long of a process for him to get back into game shape, get his timing back – timing’s the other issue, just the timing on the offensive end and defensive end, it’ll take a little bit of time,” USC head coach Andy Enfield said, according to an article from The Orange County Register. “But he’s a very smart player, a very talented player, and he’s a great athlete. So we think, we’re hopeful that that’ll be quicker. I think everybody is excited for Bronny. He has certainly been through a lot, physically and mentally, and he has handled this situation as well as anyone could expect or hope.”

The USC lineup is going to be loaded with James in the lineup, and that's why the Trojans were so hyped up coming into this season. James' teammates can't wait to have him out on the court competing with them.

“We’re excited,” Guard Boogie Ellis said. “But we’ll be more excited when he’s actually out there with us, playing next week.”

So far this season, USC is 5-2 through seven up and down games. This team has shown a lot of characteristics of a young squad, but as the season goes on and they have everyone healthy, they can be scary good. The Trojans have looked impressive in wins against Seton Hall and Kansas State, but a home loss against UC Irvine doesn't look good on the resume. It's going to be interesting to see how having James in the lineup will change the way the team looks.