USC basketball freshman point guard Isaiah Collier is already getting buzz as the potential No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft

The 2023 NBA season still feels like it's just getting started, but for those looking ahead, the question is now who the No. 1 pick will be next year. This past year, the answer was easy — everyone knew Victor Wembanyama would be taken first. There is a not nearly that same level of certainty this year, but one name emerging as the potential top pick is USC basketball's Isaiah Collier.

The Trojans point guard was a five-star recruit coming out of Georgia, where he was Mr. Georgia Basketball and the Naismith Prep Player of the Year in 2023. He was considered the top prospect coming out of high school in 2023 by ESPN, and now they're projecting him to be the No. 1 pick in 2024.

The 19-year-old is just eight games into his freshman year with USC, where he's led the Trojans to a 6-2 start. He's currently averaging 17.7 point per game, 2.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. While the six-foot-five prospect is getting this projection thanks to his upside, he's still developing. He's still susceptible to turnovers, was fouled out of his first college game, and has to grow into becoming a team's most reliable player.

If Isaiah Collier does end up getting taken No. 1 overall, it will be the first time a USC men's basketball player is selected first overall in NBA Draft history. This will be huge for Trojans basketball, who have another freshman star emerging on the women's side in Juju Watkins. If both Collier and Watkins end up both getting selected first, it should attract more top names to their program.