USC basketball freshman Bronny James could potentially make his college debut on Sunday versus Long Beach State.

The highly anticipated NCAA debut of Bronny James for the USC Trojans is getting near, and according to Seth Davis of The Messenger Sports, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James can see action as soon as Sunday's game between USC basketball and the Long Beach State Beach.

“James still needs to be cleared by USC’s medical staff, which is expected to happen sometime this week. There is still much uncertainty in this situation, and given the severity of what happened, no one is cutting corners. But it is looking increasingly possible that James could see his first action when USC plays its next game on Sunday at home against Long Beach State.”

Bronny James' nearing debut for USC basketball

Bronny James should be able to give the Trojans a boost once he's cleared to take the court. The Trojans have won just five of their first eight games of the 2023-24 college basketball season and have dropped two of their last three outings, including an 89-76 neutral-site loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs last Saturday.

It can be remembered that Bronny had a cardiac arrest last July, putting his basketball future in question. However, it seems that he can continue to work on his basketball dreams amid the health scare.

Bronny James chose to take his talents to USC basketball, which was just one of the three programs that gave him an offer. Others who extended offers to Bronny were the Memphis Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes, per 247 Sports.