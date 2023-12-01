LeBron James made it clear that the future USC basketball debut of his son, Bronny James, takes precedent over his Lakers duties

A man has to know his priorities. LeBron James is a father first and foremost, and as such, he is intent on being there for his son, Bronny James. After suffering cardiac arrest on July 24th and ultimately undergoing successful surgery to repair what was considered to be a congenital heart defect, the USC basketball freshman has been cleared to return to practice.

In light of the amazing news, James the elder is already informing the Los Angeles Lakers of his plans if the team plays on the same day that the 19-year-old makes his Trojans debut. “Family over everything,” the NBA legend said, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

When Bronny's name is called over the PA system for the first time and met with a chorus of cheers (should happen regardless of arena), LeBron will be there to bask in all of the emotions and hopeful triumphs. Obviously, no one should begrudge him that experience, especially after the ordeal his entire family went through this past summer.

Bronny James' big health scare

The cardiac arrest came during a USC practice, almost eight months after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin underwent the same thing on the football field. The team's medical staff helped save his life, as countless people prayed for his well-being. James' health battle was a bit of a different matter than Hamlin's (caused by a blow to the chest), as it was likely caused by the aforementioned heart defect. Hence, fans were not exactly sure what that meant for his basketball future.

The NBA world is largely familiar with LeBron James' desire to play with Bronny James in the NBA, whether that be on the Lakers or another team. Though, the 38-year-old is surely just grateful that his son is fully recovered and set to eventually take the court for USC basketball.

Expect the Lakers to be completely supportive of the family man's decision to celebrate his son's epic hoops return.