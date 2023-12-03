We aren't that far away from Bronny James's debut with USC and recent videos of him warming up will hype up Trojan fans. James was recently cleared to return to basketball activities after suffering cardiac arrest on July 24th.

Videos posted to Twitter/X by The Sporting Tribune and The Messenger senior writer Arash Markazi show James warming up with this team and looking pretty ready to take the court. In both videos, James took a few jump shots and made some drives to the rim. He got the crowd hyped when he took off for a dunk, showing the fans what to expect when he finally takes the court.

And Bronny James is closer to his debut than we all think. Per a statement obtained by ESPN, The James Family will take him for a final evaluation by the USC medical staff before he returns to practice with his teammates.

His debut for the team will only bolster their already impressive talent. The Trojans are 5-2 this season with their sole losses coming against UC Irvine and Oklahoma. The losses were narrow and the Trojans certainly have the talent to make deep run in their final season in the Pac-12.

The next game on the docket after their matchup against Gonzaga is Long Beach State. They then go on a road trip to close out the year, starting Pac-12 play against Oregon.