The USC Trojans might be one of the worst teams in the Pac-12 this season, but perhaps the most talked about storyline is what Bronny James will do at the end of the season. Coming into this season, Bronny James was often thought to be a one and done player and would declare for the NBA Draft. But due to USC's struggles combined with James' overall play, a recent mock draft pulled James' name and moved him to 2025. The decision sparked many opinions, one of which came recently from Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley via his show, the ‘Pat Bev Podcast.”
“I've never seen anything like this, but it comes with being LeBron James' son also. It has nothing to do with play. And we can sit on her and say all day, let the kid be a kid. But no he's not just a kid, he's your kid, literally royalty,” Patrick Beverley said. “They go mock draft this, mock draft that, but that's what comes with it. That's what comes with this limelight, that's what comes with the light.
Beverley went on to say that this kind of NBA Draft controversy and opinion is what Bronny James is built for and if anyone can handle it, he can. Bronny James has played in 19 games for USC this season, averaging 5.5 points per game, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists with splits of 37.1 percent shooting from the field, 27.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 62.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.
ESPN's latest mock draft suggest that James would benefit from another year at USC. Overall, the most impressive parts of James' game has been his playmaking and his defense.