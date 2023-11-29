Kobe Johnson has been making big plays on offense and defense so far this season for the USC basketball team.

The USC basketball team has played six games so far this season, and it's been an up and down ride. The Trojans have looked impressive in dominant wins over Kansas State and Seton Hall, but they also lost at home to UC Irvine and in a heartbreaker against Oklahoma. USC is currently 4-2. This is a young team that has shown a lot of promise, and there's no question that the talent is there. The Trojans will likely get over the hump, and one emerging player that might help that happen is Kobe Johnson.

Kobe Johnson is a junior guard on the USC basketball team, and he is off to a good start this season. Johnson is averaging 14.8 PPG and 5.0 RPG through six games. He has always been known for his defense, but he is shining on the offensive side as well so far this season.

“People are starting to notice me more,” Johnson said, according to an article from the Daily Trojan. “I think I still bring that same intensity every game, and I just look forward to going out every game and just showing everybody what I can do on the defensive end, and then starting to show people what I can do on the offensive side, too.”

One of the biggest names on this USC team is Bronny James, and he was expected to be a major part of this team. He is unfortunately out right now because of his cardiac arrest incident in the preseason, but guys like Johnson are stepping up in his absence. This USC team is expected to get fully healthy down the road, and they are going to be a scary team when that happens.