Boogie Ellis sounds off about what USC basketball needs to learn following a win against Seton Hall on Thursday.

Boogie Ellis and the USC Trojans collected their second win in a row and fourth overall in the 2023-24 college basketball season on Thanksgiving Day, as they took down the Seton Hall Pirates in San Diego, 71-63. Ellis, a USC basketball senior, was not thoroughly satisfied with the win, though, as the Pirates were able to cut down a huge deficit by a significant margin in the second half.

“We've got a lot of young guys. We've got to make sure we grow up and take advantage of our opportunities,” Ellis said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “Being up 20, we've just go to step on their throat and keep grinding it out. … We've got to finish it out and win by 20 or 30.”

Ellis powered USC basketball versus Seton Hall with a game-high 22 points on the strength of four 3-pointers and a perfect 6-for-6 shooting from the free throw line. Isaiah Collier and Kobe Johnson, meanwhile, chipped in 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Boogie Ellis, USC basketball score big win vs. Seton Hall

The win over Seton Hall was the biggest for USC basketball since the Trojans defeated the Kansas State Wildcats earlier this month in a season-opener, and it's a victory that helps the team's resume, especially since Andy Enfield's squad lost to UC Irvine on Nov. 14.

Ellis and USC basketball, which reached the NCAA tournament in each of the last three seasons, can extend their win streak to three games when they face off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the finals of the Rady Children's Invitational.