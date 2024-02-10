USC basketball coach Andy Enfield is staying calm and collected, despite the team's struggles.

USC basketball coach Andy Enfield knows his team must perform much better to win games this season. But Enfield isn't panicking, despite the Trojans' recent struggles. USC basketball has lost 7 of their last eight games.

“This is college sports,” Enfield said, per Sports Illustrated. “You don’t win every game. You gotta fight through the adversity. A lot of teams go through this, a lot of players, coaches … no one feels sorry for us, so we don’t expect it.”

USC dropped another game on Wednesday, bowing to California 83-77 in overtime. The team rallied back from a huge deficit to force overtime, but couldn't quite get the stops it needed to come up with a win. Freshman phenom Isaiah Collier returned from injury to pour in 20 points for the Trojans in 27 minutes.

USC basketball is mired in a frustrating 9-14 season, despite having some of the best young talent in the country with Collier and Bronny James. It looks increasingly likely the Trojans will have to win the Pac-12 conference tournament in order to get an NCAA tournament bid. The Trojans are tied for last in the Pac-12 with a 3-9 conference record.

Playing on the road has been the source of the Trojans' struggles. The team has a 1-7 road record this season, while holding a 6-5 mark at home. The Trojans are playing their final season in the Pac-12, as the school moves on to the Big Ten after the 2024 season. UCLA, Oregon and Washington are also moving to the Big Ten.

USC faces off with Stanford on Saturday night in its next game. The game tips off at 10:00 Eastern.