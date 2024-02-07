Stephen Jackson did not mince words.

t The world knows that the next drafts in the NBA are huge. LeBron James has stated that he would make the earth and skies meet just for him to play with Bronny James. The USC basketball player is still struggling on some nights but he often finds himself back up on his feet. However, Austin Rivers did not like this notion and blasted the Los Angeles Lakers legend along with his son. Stephen Jackson knew exactly what to say, via Wenzell Ortiz of Sideline Sources.

“And your daddy not LeBron, shut up. The difference is you are trash, Bronny is not. You can’t compare to him scrub,” Stephen Jackson declared.

Austin Rivers' take on USC basketball's Bronny James

This came after Austin Rivers outlined his dismay about Bronny James playing with his dad in the NBA. He went out on ESPN's NBA Today to make the bold proclamation.

“I hope it doesn’t happen. I don’t wanna see Bronny play with his dad, I really don't because I went through something similar. It’s a very similar situation, but also different. I was already in the NBA when I went to play for him. What happens is people try to discredit what you’ve done,” Rivers said.

Rivers was compared a lot to his dad, Doc, who is now the coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. Although the statement may have come from a place of being concerned about the USC basketball player's career, Jackson along with some other fans saw it differently.

He would then add, “Right now, his numbers don’t scream pro. So if he is to go in the draft, or if he’s picked, it would be great if he gets picked up by a contending team that can help him because he has talent, he has basketball IQ, he has potential. Him getting drafted and playing with his dad, I don’t want that negativity that comes with it because he doesn’t deserve it.”

Under Lincoln Riley's USC basketball program, Bronny averages 5.9 points on a 37.2% field goal clip. He also helps facilitate which nets him 2.6 assists and crashes the boards with 2.9 rebounds. LeBron James always makes time to watch his son's game grow on a nightly basis.