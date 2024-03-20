The Chicago Bears are entering a new offensive era after trading away former starting quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago is eyeing ex-USC football standout Caleb Williams as their potential No. 1 overall choice in the 2024 NFL Draft. Moreover, Williams' Pro Day at USC will further convince the Bears to go all in.
Caleb Williams gives Bears a glimpse of his superb throwing talent
Williams participated in various drills before NFL scouts at USC's Pro Day on Wednesday. Of course, the main attraction was Williams' throwing display. Reporters caught a glimpse of his superb accuracy and power during his last throw to a fellow participant, as shown by Ari Meirov (h/t EJ Snyder):
Caleb Williams 🚀🚀🚀
(🎥 @FootballEJ) pic.twitter.com/pC0TbjQ3wV
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 20, 2024
As seen, Williams dropped back and threw a deep ball nearly covering the entire practice field length. Another video from the NFL shows a different angle of the throw as well as Williams having fun with a post-drill punt:
Ended his Pro Day with a rocket throw and punt 🚀
Ended his Pro Day with a rocket throw and punt 🚀

Caleb Williams throwing at USC's Pro Day re-airs on NFLN at 8pm ET
— NFL (@NFL) March 20, 2024
Perhaps the Bears will get a star quarterback and punter if they proceed forward with Williams.
All jokes aside, Williams appeared to have a solid Pro Day, and the glimpse of talent he showed only adds to his incredible resume.
A historical college football career
The 22-year-old started his college football career with the Oklahoma Sooners before transferring to USC for his sophomore year in 2022. His move to Southern California turned out to be life-changing.
After throwing for 1,912 passing yards and 21 touchdowns during his freshman year at OU, Williams lept to a whopping 4,537 yards and 42 TDs during his first year at USC. As a result, he won the prestigious Heisman Trophy honor over other talented players including 2023-24 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and former Ohio State standout CJ Stroud.
Williams followed his stellar year up with another round of respectable production. However, he and his team did not reach the same previous heights.
He amassed 3,622 yards and 30 TDs in his junior year while playing through a sprained pinky finger. In the end, Williams led the Trojans to a 7-5 regular season record, which was slightly disappointing considering the team advanced to the 2022-23 Pac-12 Championship a year prior.
Nevertheless, Williams had an outstanding college career and has the potential to develop into a standout professional quarterback.
Caleb Williams: more than an elite prospect
Several coveted QBs will be on the board in the 2024 NFL Draft including Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and JJ McCarthy.
Yet, Williams seems to be the most likely No. 1 pick. In addition to his elite 2022 Heisman Trophy campaign, he accomplished a rare feat during his two years at USC.
Williams became the first FBS quarterback with 30 more or more passing touchdowns and 10 or more rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons since back-to-back Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes did at Texas Tech in 2015 and 2016, per insight from CBS Sports' Garrett Podell.
Chicago could strike gold with Williams given his elite two-way ability. Moreover, Williams could find a perfect match in the Windy City given his desires at the next level.
An elite player for an elite city
Williams spoke with Colin Cowherd on his potential fit in Chicago after Pro Day at USC, and his response will fire Bears associates and fans up.
Cowherd began by saying Chicago was his favorite city in the world, noting the standout architecture, opinions, and food. Most importantly, the Windy City has fans who deeply care about football, a vital factor for Williams. He shared his vision of what playing for the Bears would be like.
“I've heard that [Chicago] loves football…so if that's the place [I'm drafted to], I'm excited for that…that's one of the biggest things I care about is a place that cares,” Williams said via The Herd with Colin Cowherd.
“Getting ready to go win games is what I'm excited for. Most importantly, caring about football, whether it's the fans, the organization, my teammates, myself, caring about ball games and winning ball games is the most important thing,” Williams added.
Williams has a winning mentality, which should bode well for the Bears if they select him.
Chicago finished the 2023-24 season at 7-10 after going 3-14 a year prior. The franchise has not played in the postseason since 2020-21 when they lost 21-9 to the New Orleans Saints in their NFC Wild Card matchup.
After parting ways with Justin Fields, the Bears look to usher in a new offensive era. Will Caleb Williams be the franchise's next successful quarterback after his stellar stint with the USC football program? The answer lies ahead at the 2024 NFL Draft and beyond.