With some of the great college football programs on the move to new conferences, some of the great college football rivalries are ending. Among those is the Bedlam Rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, as the Sooners are moving to the SEC. USC football coach Lincoln Riley is saddened by the loss of rivalries like that.

“I hate it,” Riley said. “This is one of the things that separates our sport. You can find a way. We're getting ready to go to a 12-team playoff. You're going to have some grace now. You're probably going to be able to lose two games and still get to the playoff. You've got a bigger responsibility to college football. Not that they care what I think anymore, but I wish the two schools would get together and find a way.”

Another example is the rivalry between Texas and Texas A&M. Once one of the most exciting rivalry games in the sport, it doesn't ever get played anymore. When teams like that are in different conferences, it's too taxing to use a non-conference matchup on another highly competitive team.

They could schedule it, but the Aggies play a brutal schedule in the SEC anyway. Non-conference games are supposed to be a light matchup, not a team like the Longhorns.

That's not to say that Oklahoma and Oklahoma State won't ever play each other again. Sure it will happen, but it just won't be every year, and that's what the sport loses. Rivalry weekend in November is one of the best weekends in sports.

Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma behind, but he has the memories of coaching in the Bedlam Series. He knows that game is special. He's taken that mindset with him and applied it to the USC-Notre Dame rivalry.

Of course, that game has never been an in-conference game, but Riley promises to find away to keep it on the schedule with USC moving to the Big Ten.