Comedian Chris Rock crosses paths with USC's Caleb Williams and he tries to recruit the quarterback to the Jets

The USC football program may have taken some hits this season as they have fallen behind teams like Washington and Oregon in the Pac-12 with their 7-3 record. However, those losses have not had an impact on quarterback rankings this season, and star quarterback Caleb Williams is still looked at the best in the class by many observers.

“You wanna go to the Jets!” Chris Rock was recruiting Caleb Williams 🤣 (via @DaGman7)pic.twitter.com/6csBxWKa9O — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 11, 2023

That includes scouts, coaches and fans. One of those fans is comedian Chris Rock, who is a long-time and long-suffering fan of the Jets. The comedian and last season's Heisman Trophy winner crossed paths before USC's game with the Oregon Ducks, and Rock tried to convince Williams that his future should be with the Jets.

“The Jets,” Rock said. “You want the Jets. So bad. You don't want to go to Chicago, you want the Jets. You don't want the Redskins. You want the Jets. There's no place you'd rather play than the Jets.”

Both Williams and another companion were laughing in a rip-roaring fashion as Rock delivered his monologue.

Rock undoubtedly knows that Caleb Williams will not be able to control where he goes in next year's draft. The team with the No. 1 pick in the draft will be able to select whomever it wants. That very well could be Williams, but there are no guarantees at this point.

The Chicago Bears own the pick of the 1-8 Carolina Panthers, and if the season ended right now, the Monsters of the Midway would have that pick. It seems likely they would use that pick on a quarterback, and it could be Williams, Michael Penix of Washington or Bo Nix of Oregon.