The USC Trojans take on the Oregon Ducks. Check out our college football odds series for our USC Oregon prediction and pick. Find how to watch USC Oregon.

The USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks both hoped that when this week arrived, they would be playing for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. Entering Saturday, October 14, both teams were unbeaten. Both teams had reason to think this game on November 11 would be an elite showdown of Western football powers. Oregon has largely held up its end of the bargain. The Ducks have only one loss. If they win their next several games and finish the regular season 12-1, they have a very good chance of making the playoff. They will definitely be Pac-12 champions.

USC hoped to be in the position the Ducks currently inhabit, but things have gone horribly wrong for the Trojans and head coach Lincoln Riley. The season has spun so far off the rails for the Trojans that Riley had to fire defensive coordinator Alex Grinch this past Sunday, two weeks before the conclusion of USC's 12-game schedule. USC gave up 52 points to Washington in a 10-point loss. The week before, the Trojans conceded 49 points to Cal in a game they nearly lost. Cal went for a deciding 2-point conversion in the final minute of regulation and failed.

Oregon is the team with championship aspirations in this game. USC is playing spoiler with interim co-defensive coordinators. Can the Trojans, in the midst of staff changes, somehow find enough clarity and physicality to significantly test Oregon in this game? We will soon find out.

Here are the USC-Oregon College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: USC-Oregon Odds

USC Trojans: +14.5 (-105)

Oregon Ducks: -14.5 (-115)

Over: 76.5 (-110)

Under: 76.5 (-110)

How To Watch USC vs Oregon

Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

TV: Fox

Why USC Could Cover the Spread

The Trojans have nothing to lose in this game. They know their chances of making the Pac-12 title game are slim to none. They can let it ride. Oregon is the team shouldering the burden of playoff pressure in this game. USC can be a lot more relaxed.

What also helps USC is that the Trojans have Caleb Williams, an electric player who was very good last weekend versus Washington. Williams has had a bumpy ride for much of this season, but against Washington, he was in top form. If that version of Caleb Williams shows up for this game, USC will definitely cover a spread which is over two touchdowns.

Why Oregon Could Cover the Spread

The Ducks have an outstanding offensive line, probably the best in the Pac-12. If Oregon's offensive line can control USC's defensive line, that's ballgame. There's really no way USC can beat anyone if the defensive line isn't outplaying the opposing offensive line. USC has to be able to get off the field on third downs and stop opponents when they try to run the ball in short-yardage situations. Oregon's offensive line probably won't allow that to happen often enough to give the Trojans a chance. Oregon's line play in general, offense and defense, is better than anything USC brings to the table. Oregon is in position to win very comfortably.

Final USC-Oregon Prediction & Pick

The USC defense will remain a mess. Oregon's offense will remain a juggernaut. Take Oregon.



Final USC-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -14.5