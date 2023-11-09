USC football quarterback Caleb Williams opens up on showing his emotions when he cried in his mom's arms following the loss to Washington

One of the most witnessed moments during college football last Saturday was when USC football quarterback Caleb Williams cried in his mom's arms following the Trojans' 52-42 loss to Washington football.

Through the first three quarters, Washington and USC went back-and-forth scoring touchdowns as Williams and Heisman favorite Michael Penix Jr. continued to lead their team into the end zone. However, the Huskies finally took the game in the fourth quarter, scoring a field and a touchdown which USC didn't match.

Losing a hard-fought game was tough for Williams. After the viral postgame moment with his mom, the star quarterback spoke on his openly emotional display.

“Yeah I mean that's who I am. It's simply who I am,” Williams said. “I go out every single day, blood, sweat and tears. I give my all on every single play, every chance that I get. I've been an advocate for mental health, show your emotions and express yourself. It's something that I've been doing since I was young, and now on a national level being able to try and share that awareness with the public. Me doing just what I did on Saturday, even though it was far from what I was trying to do, it showed and spread that kind of awareness,” via Luca Evans.

After starting the season 6-0, the Trojans have lost three of their past four games and are now 7-3. Despite completing a phenomenal 27-35 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns, Caleb Williams' performance wasn't enough for USC football to get the win. The Trojans have two tough games to close out the seasons as they face Oregon on Sunday and UCLA the following week.