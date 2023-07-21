USC football coach Lincoln Riley spoke about teaming up with quarterback Caleb Williams for the upcoming 2023 season at Pac-12 Football Media Day.

Riley and Williams will most likely have one more year together on the Trojans before Williams heads for the NFL Draft, where he's projected to become a top prospect. Riley spoke about their upcoming season, saying, “There's no one else I'd rather go to war with,” per the Pac-12 Network's official Twitter page.

Riley spoke further about William's ability which makes him such a great player to go to ‘war' with saying, “his toughness, his ability to lead, his ability despite any of the good things that have happened for him or his teams, his ability to continue to want to climb and the hunger to want to do that is very apparent on a day to day basis,” via Pac-12 Network.

https://twitter.com/Pac12Network/status/1682432273960804352?s=20

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When Williams transferred to USC ahead of the 2022 season, he helped immediately transform the USC football team into an instant contender. The Trojans went from 4-8 in the 2021 season to 11-3 in 2022 thanks to the addition of Williams.

Trojan fans also got some exciting news about Williams and USC's hunt for a championship this season when Lincoln Riley said, “great quarterbacks get defined by their team success, their championships. I know he's very hungry to go close out this year with both,” per Pac-12 Network.

Williams and Riley head into the upcoming season as the favorites to win the Pac-12 championship. However they will have to beat Utah, who defeated USC twice, including in the Pac-12 championship game.