Caleb Williams has been the best player in college football for the past two seasons, and even though he didn't win the Heisman last season, he is still going to be picked #1 overall in the NFL Draft. He was terrific with USC football and he did win the Heisman during his first season with the Trojans. Despite all of the success that Williams has had, there are apparently some concerns about his competitiveness.
If you watched Caleb Williams play for USC football in college, you saw that he was a competitive guy. When the Trojans lost to Washington last year, it was clear that Williams was heartbroken and he was visibly emotional with his family after the defeat. Williams is now at the NFL Combine, and he was asked if he was afraid to compete. His face told the story about how he felt when he heard the question.
First question to Caleb Williams at the #NFLCombine podium was if he’s “afraid to compete”….
His face: pic.twitter.com/s7xEWaSuzB
— Sam Phalen (@Sam_Phalen) March 1, 2024
Williams certainly seemed surprised by the question. When he was at USC, he always seemed up to the challenge when the Trojans had a big game, and he typically performed well in those big games. When USC lost, it was often on the defense and not on Williams. There is a reason why he is going to be the first pick in the NFL Draft.
It doesn't seem like any NFL coaches or GMs are concerned about Williams having issues with competitiveness. If they did, he likely wouldn't be the overwhelming favorite to go #1.
As the NFL Draft gets closer, it's looking like the USC football star is going to end up playing for the Chicago Bears. There were rumors about the Bears trading the first pick and keeping Justin Fields as their QB, but it now looks like Fields could be headed to the Atlanta Falcons. Williams is probably heading to the Windy City to begin his NFL career.