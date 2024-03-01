Will the Chicago Bears trade Justin Fields and draft Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? Would Chicago consider trading the No. 1 selection instead? Some rumors have even suggested that Williams will not be the No. 1 pick, despite which team has the selection. Williams, however, is confident that he will be selected first overall in the draft.
“That's not a thought in my mind… that I'm not going to be number one,” Williams said at the NFL Scouting Combine, via Sam Phalen of AtoZ Sports Nashville. “I think I put in all the hard work, all of the time, effort, energy… I don't think of a plan B. That's kind of how I do things in my life, I don't think of a plan B. Stay on plan A.”
Caleb Williams is expecting to be selected first overall. He's also planning to do his medical exams in private workouts as opposed to at the NFL Scouting Combine since there are not many teams with chances to draft him, Stephen Holder of ESPN reports.
Willams' confidence is not surprising. He emerged as a superstar in college with USC football. The Trojans did not have a great year in 2023, but Williams continued to perform at a high level. Some people around the NFL world believe that Caleb Williams will become the next great quarterback at the NFL level.
Williams will likely be selected first overall in the NFL Draft, but the Bears still have a big decision to make. Justin Fields also features a high-ceiling so trading him would not be an easy decision to make.