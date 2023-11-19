USC football's star quarterback, Caleb Williams shuts down the media presser after the Trojans lost to UCLA.

It's been a rough stretch for the USC football program, as the Trojans have been a hot mess for several weeks in a row. On Saturday, the team lost again, this time to the UCLA Bruins 38-20. As a result, Caleb Williams was nowhere to be seen at the postgame presser.

After a short time of waiting to see if Williams would talk with the media or not, it was officially announced that the star quarterback chose not to speak with media members, according to Antonio Morales of The Athletic.

“Caleb Williams has elected not to speak to the media.”

To be fair, the USC football team has been incredibly lackluster throughout most of the season. The defense is atrocious and the offensive line has struggled much throughout the season. Caleb Williams nearly runs for his life on every play and still somehow makes highlight plays every single week.

Despite that, him totally skipping on talking with the media isn't the best look. Sure, he's frustrated and the last thing he probably wants to do is answer questions about why the Trojans lost to the Bruins. But as a top quarterback prospect who is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, this might be viewed as a red flag from scouts across the league.

Players have to talk with the media after every game. So, if he can't handle it at the college level, it could turn into a problem once he's in the NFL. Of course, he could just use the Marshawn Lynch method and repeatedly say, “I'm just here so I don't get fined,” at every post game press conference.