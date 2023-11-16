Head coach Lincoln Riley provided a cloudy update on Caleb William's immediate future with the USC football program.

The USC football team started the 2023-24 season hot, but a cold streak took them out of College Football Playoff contention. Caleb Williams has been the Trojans' headline player. His superb talent could see him be a high pick in the NFL Draft. However, head coach Lincoln Riley provided a murky update on Williams' future.

The Trojans are uncertain if Williams will return for the 2024-25 season

Lincoln Riley said he has not had any conversations with Caleb Williams about his future as far as the postseason/next season, per Shogun Spratling.

USC has been eliminated from the College Football Playoff, but they are still bowl-eligible. Williams could shut down in preparations for the 2024 NFL Draft. Yet, he remains committed to helping the Trojans finish the season the best they can.

“Yeah, I have the opportunity to forgo [the rest of the season], but that was never really the thought process of kind of leaving these guys behind and forgoing those last three to four games. So, I was going to stick it out with these guys regardless of whatever decision I was gonna make,” Williams said via an On3 article.

Riley and Williams have likely not discussed the star QB's future because of Williams' commitment to finish the season. Whether he returns for the 2024-25 season is yet to be seen.

USC is on a two-game losing streak. The program has one more game against UCLA before their 2023-24 postseason starts. Williams will do all he can to help the team end the year on a positive note.