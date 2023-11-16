USC football will not be going to the College Football Playoff, but Caleb Williams is still finishing out the regular season.

The USC football team came into this season with Pac-12 title and College Football Playoff aspirations. The Trojans were one win away from achieving those goals last year, but a loss against Utah derailed those hopes. USC has four losses this season, but a loss against the Utes was the one that officially ended the hopes of making the CFP as it was the second defeat of the season. After starting the season 6-0, the Trojans are now 7-4, and they are now just fighting to get into a decent bowl game.

After the USC football team went down against Utah and their goals were no longer in reach, a lot of people thought that Caleb Williams might sit out for the remainder of the season. He is going to be one of the first players taking in the NFL Draft, and many thought that the injury risk wasn't worth it if the Trojans weren't going to go to the playoff. However, Williams has stuck it out, and he now has just one regular season game left with USC.

“If you go back, I’ve had a bunch of weird things happen throughout my career,” Caleb Williams said, according to an article from On3. “Whether it was coach coming here my freshman year and kind of sticking it out. So, I would say just the nature of how I was raised and being around these guys all year round. I work out with them all year round. We run, lift, we go out and have fun together, we enjoy each other’s presence. So, it means the world to me to be able to end this season off and this regular season, things like that, being with these guys.”

Williams knows the opportunity that awaits if he leaves USC, but he hasn't left yet. He is still a member of this Trojans team, and he wants to be there for his teammates.

“Yeah, I have the opportunity to leave,” Williams continued. “Yeah, I have the opportunity to forgo, but that was never really the thought process of kind of leaving these guys behind and forgoing those last three to four games. So, I was going to stick it out with these guys regardless of whatever decision I was gonna make.”

While Williams is sticking it out and finishing up his time with USC, he did acknowledge that it's weird for him to not be competing for a championship this year.

“It’s weird, like you said,” Williams said. “I haven’t played much, my whole career playing ball, where I’m not at the end of the season and have a chance to go to the championship or whatever the case may be. It’s a weird feeling, it’s tough. It’s tough to lose and tough to not be in the position to win championships, which you train super hard for years to be in position to win championships.”

USC football will be going to a bowl game to finish out their season, but most people are expecting Williams to sit out for that game as it isn't worth the injury risk, and it won't be a marquee bowl. The Trojans finish up the regular season this Saturday against UCLA football, and it could be his last time in a USC uniform.