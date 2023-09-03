Caleb Williams took college football by storm last season and seems poised to do it again. The USC football superstar led his team to an absolute shellacking against Nevada football, securing a 66-14 win to move to 2-0 on the season. Lincoln Riley's squad has some major expectations and its first game helped reinforce them.

Williams dazzled with some wicked throws in the big win, recording 319 passing yards, 42 rushing yards and five passing touchdowns (notching each one in just the first three quarters) while completing 18 of his 24 pass attempts for the Trojans.

Obviously, Williams wasn’t perfect. He fumbled (though it wasn’t lost) and, according to Riley, still has plenty to work on. He complimented his star quarterback but also challenged him to be better, according to Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

“He’s improving,” Riley said, via AP. “I can’t say I’m disappointed with how he’s played, but he’s got to get better…Everybody wants to look at the score and just write the story, and there’s so much to it. There’s some things he’s done really well, especially the situational ball, and some understandings defensively have improved, but we’ve had a handful of plays in both games that we both want back, that we’ve got to go get and not leave on the table.”

The standard for Williams is high after winning the Heisman trophy last season. Riley pushing his quarterback to be even better is a key reason why Williams should be ready to lead the Trojans to greatness and thrive under the bright lights of the NFL.

USC football started its season with a 56-28 win over San Jose State. Williams completed 18 of his 25 pass attempts and threw for 278 yards and four touchdowns. The Trojans' next game, also at home, comes against Stanford.