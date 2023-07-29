The USC football coach Lincoln Riley has faith in defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. After the Trojans' defense faltered down the stretch of the 2022 season, Lincoln Riley believes the unit is in good hands for his second season with the USC football program.

There's little question that the Trojans will have one of the best offenses in the nation. Riley's teams always put up a ton of points, and USC football star Caleb Williams is one of the sport's top quarterbacks in recent years. Grinch's defense faces the biggest questions heading into the 2023 season. Riley is confident that the unit will be improved this year.

“He’s a really good coach, so he’s going to make adjustments,” Riley said of Grinch, via The Los Angeles Times. “All he cares about is winning and our defense playing to the level that we expect here which is a high, high-level defense, one of the best defenses in the country. That’s absolutely the expectation, and I think each year as a coach what you have to do and what the team and players need you to do to get to that point, it’s not always the same.”

After a 6-0 start in Riley's first season as the USC football coach, the Trojans went 5-3, including a loss in the Cotton Bowl. The Trojans gave up at least 43 points in all three of their defeats. A 42-point effort wasn't enough to beat Utah on Oct. 15. Tulane defeated USC 46-45 in their bowl game.

The USC football team won games in which they surrendered 35, 37 and 45 points.