One of the top players in the USC football 2025 recruiting class is five-star quarterback Julian Lewis. Lewis has been committed to the Trojans for over a year as he announced his decision back in August of 2023. However, there is currently a lot of buzz that he might flip his commitment. Colorado seems to be the biggest threat, but Lewis will be taking a visit to Georgia this weekend.

“Julian Lewis, ESPN's No. 2 overall recruit in 2025, is set to unofficially visit Georgia on Saturday for the Tennessee game, per a source,” Pete Thamel said in a post. “He’s committed to USC and visited Colorado last month. On3 first reported the UGA visit.”

It's not a big surprise to see Julian Lewis taking this visit as he is a Georgia kid, and this is a huge game for the Bulldogs as they are taking on Tennessee.

Lewis is a five-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #31 player in the 2025 class, the #5 QB in the class and the #6 player in the state of Georgia. He currently attends Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia. Here is what 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins said about Lewis in his scouting report:

“A de facto point guard on the gridiron that can distribute the football like few others,” Ivins wrote. “Won’t blow many away with his build, but makes up for his subpar measurables with his ability to scan the field and manipulate defenses with his eyes. Compact release allows him to rip tight, accurate spirals to all different levels. Might not have a true cannon, but will drop balls over coverage well into the deeper third. Has proven to be a crafty mover both in and outside of the pocket and will extend plays like a true escape artist. Elected to forgo his senior season after reclassifying and moving up a year, but has already shown that he’s well ahead of the curve, posting a 25-3 record in two seasons while competing in the Peach State’s highest classification. Size might be a sticking point for some, but rare intangibles make him one of the top passers in the 2025 cycle as he constantly finds ways to move the chains. Tailor made for a modern spread attack that wants to push the pace and constantly challenge defenses.”

The USC football team is struggling big time this season as they are currently 4-5 overall and near the bottom of the Big Ten standings. That could certainly be contributing to Lewis' decision to visit other schools, and it could lead to a flip.

On top of the poor season for USC, the Trojans were also hit with probation and a fine from the NCAA on Tuesday. USC was caught violating NCAA rules, and they are now paying the price.

USC has a good 2025 recruiting class, but they need to keep it intact. It currently ranks #10 in the country, and that is at least something for Trojans fans to be excited about. However, there are expected to be some crucial flips around the country this week, and Julian Lewis could definitely be one of them.