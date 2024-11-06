Elite 2025 quarterback Julian Lewis has been committed to the USC football program since August of 2023, but there was a report earlier in the week that said Lewis would be visiting Bloomington this weekend to see the Indiana football team take on Michigan. Lewis has been exploring his options as he recently visited Colorado, but he will not be visiting the Hoosiers this weekend.

“Despite previous reports, @AdamGorney has confirmed that 5-star QB Julian Lewis will NOT be visiting Indiana this weekend for its game against Michigan,” Rivals said in a post. “Lewis, a USC commit, visited Colorado on October 26th for its game against Cincinnati.”

The USC football team has pumped out some talented QBs in recent years as Caleb Williams was just the number one pick in the NFL Draft, but the team's play on the field might hurt recruiting. The Trojans are currently 4-5 on the year, so it'll be interesting to see if they can hold onto this commitment from Lewis.

Julian Lewis is a five-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #31 player in the 2025 class, the #5 QB in the class and the #6 player in the state of Georgia. He currently attends Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia. Here is what 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins said about Lewis in his scouting report:

“A de facto point guard on the gridiron that can distribute the football like few others,” Ivins wrote. “Won’t blow many away with his build, but makes up for his subpar measurables with his ability to scan the field and manipulate defenses with his eyes. Compact release allows him to rip tight, accurate spirals to all different levels. Might not have a true cannon, but will drop balls over coverage well into the deeper third. Has proven to be a crafty mover both in and outside of the pocket and will extend plays like a true escape artist. Elected to forgo his senior season after reclassifying and moving up a year, but has already shown that he’s well ahead of the curve, posting a 25-3 record in two seasons while competing in the Peach State’s highest classification. Size might be a sticking point for some, but rare intangibles make him one of the top passers in the 2025 cycle as he constantly finds ways to move the chains. Tailor made for a modern spread attack that wants to push the pace and constantly challenge defenses.”

The good news for USC football fans is that their 2025 recruiting class is in very good shape right now. Obviously, losing a commitment from Lewis would change things, but right now, USC has the #9 class in the country. The class is ranked #2 in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State.

This season has not gone to plan for the Trojans on the football field, but seeing the 2025 recruiting class in good shape has to be a good feeling for fans. However, they understand that it means nothing if it doesn't translate to success on the gridiron.

USC needs to keep Julian Lewis committed, and it's definitely a good sign that he isn't going to visit another school this weekend.