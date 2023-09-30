USC football narrowly ousted the Colorado Buffaloes in a 48-41 win. The Trojans' defense had to work hard to maintain the Colorado football offense. Some believe defensive coordinator Alex Grinch needs to step up his game after giving up some many yards and points. However, head coach Lincoln Riley dispelled rumors with a firm response.

When Riley was asked if he still had faith in Grinch as the DC, he bluntly replied, “Yes I do,” per Ryan Kartje of LA Times.

The Trojans came into the game with the odds in their favor, but their defense is not the most adept at slowing down opposing teams. Nevertheless, USC's defense was able to do just enough to come away with the win. Lincoln Riley was right not to worry about Alex Grinch's defensive strategies. The reason is Caleb Williams and the Trojan offense reliably helped the team win.

Williams had a stellar first half against the Buffaloes. He went 16-19 and threw for 248 yards and four touchdowns. He ended the game with a monstrous 403 yards and six TDs. As a result, USC football prevailed and remained undefeated for the season. The season is very much still alive for Colorado though, despite their recent losses.

Sheduer Sanders rivaled Williams well, throwing for 371 yards and four touchdowns. Coach Prime has to be proud of the way the Buffaloes competed against one of the hottest teams in the country. Lincoln Riley is likely pleased with his team's performance as well.

Riley's faith in Alex Grinch is a sign that USC plans to continue to rely on each other to dominate the college football scene.