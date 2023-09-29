Another high-profile matchup in the Coach Prime era will surely be one to witness as the eighth-ranked USC Trojans travel to Boulder to take on the Colorado Buffaloes. Without further ado, it is time to check out our college football odds series where our USC-Colorado prediction and pick will be revealed.

Entering this weekend with a perfect 4-0 record, it was the Trojans that dropped three spots in the recent Top 25 AP Poll after limping their way to the finish line against a lesser Arizona State squad. Before they knew it, USC was in a dog fight in Tempe and barely escaped with a 42-28 victory. Even though it was the most sluggish performance of the Trojans' 2023 season, their national championship aspirations are still alive as ever.

There is no denying the incredible amount of hype that surrounds this Colorado Buffaloes football program. Despite getting absolutely blasted on the road by Oregon last weekend resulting in a 42-6 blowout, there are still plenty of celebrities expected to be in Boulder this weekend and the buzz around Coach Prime and CU has yet to slow down.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: USC-Colorado Odds

USC: -21.5 (-115)

Colorado: +21.5 (-105)

Over: 72.5 (-105)

Under: 72.5 (-115)

How to Watch USC vs. Colorado Week 5

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 12:00 ET/9:00 PT

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why USC Will Cover The Spread

This isn't a team that is necessarily known for their defense, but my goodness can they score points faster than a lightning strike. Of course, it always helps to have the reigning Heisman Winner in QB Caleb Williams under center.

Believe it or not, but the Trojans offense is averaging an unfathomable 55 PPG which is by far the highest mark in all of America. Clearly, this is USC's bread and butter, as they often look unstoppable with the ball in their possession. Although their 42 points scored against ASU was considered somewhat of a letdown, it was Caleb Williams who still looked the part of the best field general in all of college football with a trio of touchdowns and 322 yards through the air. Simply put, Williams is the heart and soul of this high-octane offensive attack and will be a huge reason why USC is able to cover the spread on Saturday morning.

The biggest difference maker for the Trojans in this one will be someone stepping up on the defensive side of the ball. Look no further than an underrated defensive line that could spell major trouble for the Buffaloes at Folsom Field. In fact, one of the major weak points on this CU roster is their offensive line and proneness in giving up sacks. If the Trojans can get pressure with only a four-man rush, then the Buffs will have no answer.

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread

So maybe Colorado isn't a national title contender, but why should they be? After going 1-11 a year ago, Deion Sanders has flipped this roster overnight with 80 new players and has already overwhelmingly exceedingly expectations. Even though CU will be facing an uphill battle in this one, a raucous home-field advantage and playing so early in the morning could benefit the Buffs in a big way.

In addition, betting against Coach Prime is never something that is suggested. A winner at nearly every stop of his playing career as a football and baseball player, Sanders has also been tough to beat in his short time as a head coach. However, in order for Coach Prime and his Buffaloes to make this a ballgame, running the ball effectively will be an absolute must. Let's not sugar-coat it; this offensive line has been horrendous and finding lanes when pounding the rock have been few and far between. While Colorado's passing game is in good hands with QB Shedeur Sanders at the helm, keeping the Trojans' defense on their toes with the threat of a running game will be the difference in this one.

Overall, can this defense that has progressively gotten worse over the past few weeks force a stop or two? Indeed, USC doesn't punt often and rarely turns the ball over as Caleb Williams has yet to throw an interception on the young season, and this CU defense will need to come up with some pressure and make some big-time plays to keep this USC offense from running them out of their own stadium.

Final USC-Colorado Prediction & Pick

As much as America would like to see Colorado deliver a shocking upset against USC, it's going to be a tall task. Remember, the Trojans are 16-0 all-time versus the Buffaloes and are simply too much to handle in year one for Coach Prime. CU will be more competitive than they were a week ago, but it won't be enough.

Final USC-Colorado Prediction & Pick: USC -21.5 (-115)