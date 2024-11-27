USC football is 6-5 in 2024. The USC football team has underperformed but head coach Lincoln Riley is confident in the program's future. Riley recently expressed confidence in the team's offensive line outlook, via Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.

“We’ve got a lot of good looking young linemen that are talented and going to be good players,” Riley said. “It’s been a while, probably well before I was here until that was the case… Starting to see a couple years' worth of work and recruiting and development out here.”

USC expects to compete for championships, yet they are in the middle of a mediocre 2024 campaign. Riley has hope for the future, though. Of course, one crucial element of rebuilding is recruiting. USC has endured its ups and downs in recent recruiting. Riley addressed the current state of the process, via Kartje.

“You're gonna see guys moving around,” the USC football head coach said. “And you're seeing it for two reasons. You're seeing some guys that are changing their minds for whatever their reason is. And again, it's kind of unique because you can't get in front of all of their faces right now. Then you are seeing some schools that are changing their minds, and you're actually seeing that a lot more than ever before in my opinion… That's just the world that we are in right now.

“Players have always changed their mind… in the last several years, they've probably changed it more than ever before… But there's a lot of schools that are changing their minds, too. It's not like the schools are gonna jump in front of cameras like this and say that. I think you're gonna continue to see volatility because of those two things.”

USC football will look to end the season on a positive note. They will play Notre Dame on Saturday at 3:30 PM EST.